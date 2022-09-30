Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIGD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 186,807 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,974,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after buying an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIGD opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

