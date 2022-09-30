Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $3,648,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 80,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

EFA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.