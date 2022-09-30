Truist Financial Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $40.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.