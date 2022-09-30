Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

