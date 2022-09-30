Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGVSF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tryg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.