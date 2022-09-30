U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

USEG opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

