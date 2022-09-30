Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,721.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00275790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00141723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00758056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00628132 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,480,697 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

