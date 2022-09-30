UBS Group Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Neutral

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,555.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

