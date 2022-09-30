UCA Coin (UCA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,929.00

UCA Coin (UCA) traded up 309.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $367,427.66 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

