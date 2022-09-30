UCROWDME (UCM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19,052.01

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One UCROWDME coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. UCROWDME has a total market capitalization of $19,052.01 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UCROWDME alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UCROWDME Profile

UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME.

UCROWDME Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCROWDME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UCROWDME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCROWDME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCROWDME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.