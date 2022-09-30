UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in UGI by 23.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 482,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.93 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

