UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

UiPath Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PATH opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

