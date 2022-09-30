UltimoGG Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG was first traded on July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

