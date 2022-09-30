Umbria Network (UMBR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,911.00

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Umbria Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbria Network has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbria Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Umbria Network

Umbria Network’s genesis date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,531,417 coins. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umbria Network’s official website is umbria.network.

Umbria Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbria Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbria Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbria Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

