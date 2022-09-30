Unicly (UNIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $251,946.00

Unicly (UNIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Unicly coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00032183 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unicly Profile

Unicly’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 398,268 coins. Unicly’s official website is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unicly

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.