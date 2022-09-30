UniLend Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.62 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

