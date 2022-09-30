Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.3 %

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,027 ($48.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The firm has a market cap of £102.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.