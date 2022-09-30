Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $208.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

UNP opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

