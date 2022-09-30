United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

