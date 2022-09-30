United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

