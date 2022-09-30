United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

