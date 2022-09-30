UnitedCrowd (UCT) Price Hits $0.0020

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Coin Profile

UnitedCrowd’s launch date was April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnitedCrowd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnitedCrowd using one of the exchanges listed above.

