UnMarshal (MARSH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.08 Million

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnMarshal’s official website is unmarshal.io.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

