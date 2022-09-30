UREEQA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

