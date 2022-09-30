USDJ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $264.67 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,141 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

