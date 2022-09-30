USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00602554 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00603402 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00253802 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00047593 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065403 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004884 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.