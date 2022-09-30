USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00603402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00253802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.