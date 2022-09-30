Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,569.00

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a market cap of $408,241.00 and approximately $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Utopia Genesis Foundation

Utopia Genesis Foundation was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. The official website for Utopia Genesis Foundation is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utopia Genesis Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

