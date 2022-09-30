Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $51.85 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

