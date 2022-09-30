V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.79.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 286,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

