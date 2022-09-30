Vabble Price Reaches $0.0015 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Vabble has a market cap of $2.20 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

