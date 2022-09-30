Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
