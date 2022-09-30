Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of MTN opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.67. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

