Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.67.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $117,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

