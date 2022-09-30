Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00007837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00679918 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,677,395 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

