Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,633,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.14%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

