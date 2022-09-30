Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COGT. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

