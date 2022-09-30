Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,414 shares of company stock worth $434,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

