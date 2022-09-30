VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYEM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

