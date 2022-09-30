Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $174.81

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.81 and last traded at $175.26, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.37.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.