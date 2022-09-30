Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.72

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 175162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

