Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in September

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $15,696,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $14,543,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

VYMI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $71.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.706 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

