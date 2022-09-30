Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Critical Analysis

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Velocity Acquisition and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.51 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -1.52

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

