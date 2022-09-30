Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) versus A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Head to Head Survey

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85% A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 3.42 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -1.02 A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 17.74 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -3.31

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

A2Z Smart Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velodyne Lidar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velodyne Lidar and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 2 0 1 0 1.67 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $2.97, indicating a potential upside of 208.10%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.51%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Velodyne Lidar.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.