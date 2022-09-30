Venus Reward Token (VRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $85,489.00

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Venus Reward Token is venus.io. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

