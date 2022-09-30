Vera Price Down 3% Over Last Week (VERA)

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Vera has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vera coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vera

Vera’s launch date was September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vera’s official website is vera.financial.

Vera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

