Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) versus Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Critical Survey

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vera Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.51%. Alzamend Neuro has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 866.39%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -46.17% Alzamend Neuro N/A -105.64% -97.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.41) -8.66 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$12.36 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.