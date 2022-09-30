Verasity (VRA) Hits One Day Volume of $6.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $39.99 million and $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

