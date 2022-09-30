Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,048 shares of company stock worth $93,124,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $390.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

