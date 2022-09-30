Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

