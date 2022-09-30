Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

